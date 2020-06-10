UrduPoint.com
KPEZDMC BoD Approves Four New Economic Zones For Industrial Revolution In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

KPEZDMC BoD approves four new economic zones for industrial revolution in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) board of Directors (BoD) in its 36th meeting presided over by Secretary Industries KP Aamir Latif on Wednesday approved four new economic zones in the province.

As a major step in moving forward towards industrialization in KP, KPEZMDC BoD approved economic zones each in Chitral, Ghazi, Jalozai and Nowshera (ext), said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KPEZDMC Javed Khattak.

The new zones included Ghazi Economic Zone which is stretched over an area of 89.9 acres, Chitral Economic Zone on 40 acres of land, Jalozai Economic Zone on 257.5 acre and Nowshera Economic Zone Extension on 76.25 acres.

KPEZDMC has possession of the strategically located land of the proposed economic zones and would soon commence formalities to initiate the work in these zones, said CEO of KPEZDMC.

Khattak said that this is a pivotal step taken by KPEZDMC as not only it would create industrial growth and job creation for locals but also spur economic activity that had been affected due to corona pandemic.

The zones would bring billions of rupees investments besides creating provide job opportunities for over 25000 people, he said adding that the zones would have electricity and a well-developed infrastructure to facilitate investors looking forward to set up their industries close to their base or near raw materials.

He said new zones were imperative and inevitable for the province as it was in dire need of new investment to boost economic activities in the region, strengthen the economy and provide employment which were among Primary tasks of KPEZDMC.

