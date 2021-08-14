KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Saturday celebrated the 74th Pakistan Independence Day at KPEZDMC-Peshawar Economic Zone Office.

Secretary IC&TE-KP and Chairman BoD-KPEZDMC, Humayun Khan graced the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony as a Chief Guest.

He also participated in tree plantation drive to promote Green Industrialization in KP.

CEO-KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, CFO Shahid Iqbal and other team members were also present on the occasion.