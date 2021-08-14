UrduPoint.com

KPEZDMC Celebrates Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:02 PM

KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Saturday celebrated the 74th Pakistan Independence Day at KPEZDMC-Peshawar Economic Zone Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Saturday celebrated the 74th Pakistan Independence Day at KPEZDMC-Peshawar Economic Zone Office.

Secretary IC&TE-KP and Chairman BoD-KPEZDMC, Humayun Khan graced the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony as a Chief Guest.

He also participated in tree plantation drive to promote Green Industrialization in KP.

CEO-KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, CFO Shahid Iqbal and other team members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Pakistan Independence Day

Recent Stories

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on bo ..

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on boom

2 minutes ago
 KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

4 minutes ago
 Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Che ..

Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

4 minutes ago
 Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lo ..

Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lower held

4 minutes ago
 I-day reminds us great sacrifices for the country, ..

I-day reminds us great sacrifices for the country, says Provincial minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.