KPEZDMC Celebrates Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:02 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Saturday celebrated the 74th Pakistan Independence Day at KPEZDMC-Peshawar Economic Zone Office.
Secretary IC&TE-KP and Chairman BoD-KPEZDMC, Humayun Khan graced the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony as a Chief Guest.
He also participated in tree plantation drive to promote Green Industrialization in KP.
CEO-KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, CFO Shahid Iqbal and other team members were also present on the occasion.