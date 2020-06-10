UrduPoint.com
KPEZDMC's Facilitation Centre For Industrialists Inaugurated At Gadoon Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan Wednesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at Gadoon Economic Zone to provide services to industrialists under one roof and strengthen liaison with other Government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem Khan Wednesday inaugurated industrial facilitation center at Gadoon Economic Zone to provide services to industrialists under one roof and strengthen liaison with other Government departments.

Speaking on the occasion Abdul Kareem said it was priority of the government to bring investment in the province by facilitating the industrialists to ensure that full potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in industrialization is being tapped.

He appreciated the work of KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and directed to work hard in facilitating industrialists in order to promote business and commerce activities in the province .

He said KPEZDMC was evolving to be a model organization of KP Government and expediting investment and enhancing economic activity in the province.

Chief Executive Officer, KPEZDMC Javed Khattak said industrialists were backbone of the economy and deserve full support of the government, adding that he and his team were available 24/7 to serve the industrialists.

Regarding his vision he said that he intended to assist the industrialists and ensure that they were facilitated in their existing and new ventures without hurdles.

He said the concept of facilitation desk was introduced by him as CEO KPEZDMC to treat the industrialists as esteemed customers and provide them excellent customers services.

On the occasion it was informed that a separate desk has been created to cater to the needs of industrialists. The Investment Facilitation Centre would receive applications from industrialists and directly coordinate with the Government departments to reduce the time taken to complete a task.

This would enable industrialists to focus on their industries while KPEZDMC would cater to their need for NOCs, issues at utility companies and other Government departments. This concept would reduce bureaucratic hurdles and will be introduced at all Economic and Special Economic Zones of KP, asserted by CEO KPEZDMC.

