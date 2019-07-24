KPFA seals factory in Bannu for preparing fake chips

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) has seized a factory for preparing fake chips in Bannu district on Wednesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority (KPFA) has seized a factory for preparing fake chips in Bannu district on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Director KPFA Bannu, Zeeshan Mehsud while acting over a complaint directed a team to raid and check quality of chips being produced in the factory.

The team raided the factory during early hours of Wednesday at Norang Bazar and found the stock as sub-standard and fake.

The KPFA team confiscated the whole stock and sealed the factory besides lodging FIR against the owner.