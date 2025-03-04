Open Menu

KPFA Team Markets To Ensure Quality Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KPFA team markets to ensure quality food items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) has inspected various food businesses in KDA, OTS Road and Mustafa Bazaar to assess the quality of food and sanitation arrangements.

During the inspection, the team obtained various samples of milk and analyzed them on the spot.

During the analysis, water adulteration was found in one sample, on which immediate action was taken under the Food Authority Act. The results of all other samples proved satisfactory.

The Food Authority officials said that providing quality and safe food to the public was their top priority, and for this purpose, continuous monitoring and inspection would be continued in the markets.

The officials directed the shopkeepers not to compromise on the quality of food, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

8 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan