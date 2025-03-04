KPFA Team Markets To Ensure Quality Food Items
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) has inspected various food businesses in KDA, OTS Road and Mustafa Bazaar to assess the quality of food and sanitation arrangements.
During the inspection, the team obtained various samples of milk and analyzed them on the spot.
During the analysis, water adulteration was found in one sample, on which immediate action was taken under the Food Authority Act. The results of all other samples proved satisfactory.
The Food Authority officials said that providing quality and safe food to the public was their top priority, and for this purpose, continuous monitoring and inspection would be continued in the markets.
The officials directed the shopkeepers not to compromise on the quality of food, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condoles death of 4 children due to fire in Cholistan6 hours ago
-
Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks7 hours ago
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship7 hours ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt8 hours ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday8 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani8 hours ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism9 hours ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC9 hours ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 179 hours ago
-
CM visits PBT to assess progress on project9 hours ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Bannu, inquires health of injured in blast9 hours ago