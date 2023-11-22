KPFS, HFA confiscate huge quantity of rotten food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety (KPFS) and Halal Food Authority (HFA) here Wednesday confiscated rotten food items in huge quantity during crackdowns in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera.

KP Food Authority spokesperson said that around 4000 kg of mislabeled, substandard, expired and prohibited food items were seized from 15 wholesale dealers and grocery stores Sarmahar during raids on food outlet businesses in Peshawar factories.

Similarly, Mardan Food Safety Team seized more than 3,000 kg of substandard jaggery while Nowshera team confiscated 30 kg of stale fish, 35 kg of rotten lungs, 10 kg of non-standard semolina and mislabeled and expired chips and biscuits.

In another raid in Chargano Chowk here, a team of the food department arrested a group of people who were involved in supplying dead chickens to different markets and recovered 380 dead chickens.

The group was involved in supplying meat of dead chicken to restaurants and wedding halls.

Relevant authorities have registered a case against the accused under the Food Act and transferred him to jail for further legal action.