KPFS & HFA Reiterate Commitment To Ensure Quality Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KPFS & HFA reiterate commitment to ensure quality food

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Deputy Director Wasif Khan on Wednesday has reiterated commitment to ensure safe and quality food stuff for the citizens.

He expressed these views while supervising operations conducted by the authority’s teams at several places of the city on Wednesday.

During the operation, the Food authority team checked different bakeries, fast food points, general stores and milk shops.

The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws. In another action, the inspection team imposed fine on a juice factory after recovering expired food flavors from the factory.

