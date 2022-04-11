UrduPoint.com

KPFSA Conducts Various Actions Across Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:25 PM

KPFSA conducts various actions across province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Monday during its ongoing action against sale of substandard and unhealthy food items across the province, sealed different units of chips and ice cream in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Monday during its ongoing action against sale of substandard and unhealthy food items across the province, sealed different units of chips and ice cream in Mardan district.

The KPFSA official said the chips factory was sealed for unhygienic working condition, misbranding and mislabeling. Over 200kg chips having labels of various famous companies were also discarded. The official said DG KPFSA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has issued stern orders for action against substandard chips factories.

An ice cream unit was also sealed for using expired ingredients in production.

In both cases heavy fines were imposed on units.

In Haripur various meat shops were sealed over not presenting the medical screening certificates. The authority also arrested four butchers after registering cases against them. The KPFSA also discarded 400 liters of adulterated milk in Haripur. In Kohat district, the authority discarded 500 liters of substandard oil from a bakery production unit.

The officials said that DG KPFSA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has issued clear directives that action against substandard and forged food items would continue across the province till achieving the desired objective.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Sale Kohat Mardan Haripur From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under N ..

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under New Prime Minister - Pakistani ..

16 minutes ago
 2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road accident

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

16 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish M ..

Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish Ministry Over Seized Diplomatic ..

16 minutes ago
 Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Jo ..

Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Join Board

16 minutes ago
 China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards ..

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.