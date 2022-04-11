KPFSA conducts various actions across province

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Monday during its ongoing action against sale of substandard and unhealthy food items across the province, sealed different units of chips and ice cream in Mardan district

The KPFSA official said the chips factory was sealed for unhygienic working condition, misbranding and mislabeling. Over 200kg chips having labels of various famous companies were also discarded. The official said DG KPFSA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has issued stern orders for action against substandard chips factories.

An ice cream unit was also sealed for using expired ingredients in production.

In both cases heavy fines were imposed on units.

In Haripur various meat shops were sealed over not presenting the medical screening certificates. The authority also arrested four butchers after registering cases against them. The KPFSA also discarded 400 liters of adulterated milk in Haripur. In Kohat district, the authority discarded 500 liters of substandard oil from a bakery production unit.

The officials said that DG KPFSA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has issued clear directives that action against substandard and forged food items would continue across the province till achieving the desired objective.