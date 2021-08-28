UrduPoint.com

KPFSA Continues Operation Against Substandard Food

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 04:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has continued its operation against unhygienic food in Peshawar and Charsadda wherein more than 2,000 kg substandard, miss label custard powder recovered from a warehouse in Hashtnagri Peshawar.

This was stated by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said that the operations against unhygienic food continued to ensure food safety to the people.

He said two warehouses were sealed during the raid of the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a case in this connection has been registered against owners for manufacturing miss label custard powder besides imposing heavy fines. He said in another raid by the KPFSA, a restaurant was sealed in Hashtnagri for violating hygiene norms.

He said, more than 2500 liters of unhealthy vinegar, 700 kg of substandard custard powder recovered in Charsadda Tangi while a heavy fine was imposed on the owner.

