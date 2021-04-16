UrduPoint.com
KPFSA Officials Crackdown In Different Cities, Substandard Food Items Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority launched a crackdown against mafia involved in selling substandard food items in different markets during the Holy month of Ramadan in different cities including Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Mardan and Charsadda and recovered tons of substandard food items.

According to detail, the officials of the Food Safety Authority raided a ghee factory in Nowshera and more than 500 kg of substandard ghee recovered. The unhealthy ghee used to be supplied to various bakeries. The Food Safety Authority official also sealed the factory.

In another raid the Food Safety Authority officials in Malakand and more than 2000 kg of bran recovered from the factory and sealed it for manufacturing unhealthy spices.

Spices were prepared by mixing bran in the factory, the official of the Food Safety Authority informed.

Two bakeries were sealed in Mardan over use of dirty eggs, one unhealthy sweets destroyed and three factories producing unhealthy beverages, candies and juices in Swat Babuzai, a super store was sealed when expired food items were recovered. A 50 kg non-food color, 1600 kg choran and 200 kg chokar recovered from the warehouse in Charsadda Bazaar, the official of the Food Safety Authority said. The warehouse was sealed and cases have been registered against all those involved in selling substandard food items under the food act, the official said.

