UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPFSA Seizes Over 1500 Kg Unhealthy Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

KPFSA seizes over 1500 kg unhealthy food items

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has seized over 1500 kg of unhealthy food items and sealed seven units during ongoing operations in various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has seized over 1500 kg of unhealthy food items and sealed seven units during ongoing operations in various parts of the province.

According to the authority, the inspection team also sealed a warehouse after recovering more than 1 kg of dry powder of flavor, besides sealing three production units, including a bakery in Swat for violating hygiene standards.

The KP Food Safety Authority's team also seized more than 300 kg of Chinese salt and substandard spices besides recovering several dead chickens during the operation in Hangu.

It also destroyed 200 liters of adulterated milk in Kohat and sealed two production units in Noring Tehsil. The authority said that operations would continue to ensure quality food items to people.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat China Hangu Kohat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

13 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.