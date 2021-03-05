KPFSA seizes over 1500 kg unhealthy food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) has seized over 1500 kg of unhealthy food items and sealed seven units during ongoing operations in various parts of the province.

According to the authority, the inspection team also sealed a warehouse after recovering more than 1 kg of dry powder of flavor, besides sealing three production units, including a bakery in Swat for violating hygiene standards.

The KP Food Safety Authority's team also seized more than 300 kg of Chinese salt and substandard spices besides recovering several dead chickens during the operation in Hangu.

It also destroyed 200 liters of adulterated milk in Kohat and sealed two production units in Noring Tehsil. The authority said that operations would continue to ensure quality food items to people.