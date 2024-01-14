KPFS&HFA Operation Continue Against Adulteration Mafia In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority grand operation continued against adulteration mafia in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan, spokesperson Food Authority said here Sunday.
The Food Safety Team in Peshawar raided food factories on Charsadda Road and Mohmand Economic Zone, and a ghee mill located in Mohmand Economic Zone was raided on a viral video on social media. 10 tons of non-standard ghee were exported and seized.
Action was taken against Ghee Mills after the samples were declared unsatisfactory, the spokesperson said, adding that non-food-grade colors and 2100 kg of non-standard spices were also seized from a spice factory on Charsadda Road and the factory sealed.
On receiving secret information from the food safety team, the factory was also raided in Swat, the spokesman said.
In the factory in Swat, fake spices were being packed in the name of the products of two multinational companies, the spokesman said.
More than 2,000 kg of fake spices and packing materials were seized from the factory; the factory was also sealed, the spokesman said.
He said about 7,000 liters of expired mineral water and 700 liters of carbonated drinks were seized from a distributor in Dera Ismail Khan, where the food authority team took them into official custody.
The spokesman said, "Crackdowns against industries, wholesalers, and distributors will continue as directed by Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan. He said adulteration in food items will not be tolerated under any circumstances."
