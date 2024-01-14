Open Menu

KPFS&HFA Operation Continue Against Adulteration Mafia In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KPFS&HFA operation continue against adulteration mafia in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority grand operation continued against adulteration mafia in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan, spokesperson Food Authority said here Sunday.

The Food Safety Team in Peshawar raided food factories on Charsadda Road and Mohmand Economic Zone, and a ghee mill located in Mohmand Economic Zone was raided on a viral video on social media. 10 tons of non-standard ghee were exported and seized.

Action was taken against Ghee Mills after the samples were declared unsatisfactory, the spokesperson said, adding that non-food-grade colors and 2100 kg of non-standard spices were also seized from a spice factory on Charsadda Road and the factory sealed.

On receiving secret information from the food safety team, the factory was also raided in Swat, the spokesman said.

In the factory in Swat, fake spices were being packed in the name of the products of two multinational companies, the spokesman said.

More than 2,000 kg of fake spices and packing materials were seized from the factory; the factory was also sealed, the spokesman said.

He said about 7,000 liters of expired mineral water and 700 liters of carbonated drinks were seized from a distributor in Dera Ismail Khan, where the food authority team took them into official custody.

The spokesman said, "Crackdowns against industries, wholesalers, and distributors will continue as directed by Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan. He said adulteration in food items will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Social Media Road Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

10 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

10 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

10 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

10 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

10 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

10 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

10 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

11 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan