KPFS&HFA operation continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The operation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority(KPFS&HFA) continued against adulteration mafia and the food safety team raided a spice factory in Charsadda Road of Peshawar after receiving a tip-off, said the spokesperson of Food Authority here on Saturday.

The team during the raid, seized 1296 kg of bran, 128 liters of harmful dyes, 90 liters of oil from the factory, spokesperson said.

Bran, harmful non-food grade color and salt mixed with it was being used in the preparation of spices, he said.

After sealing the factory, 1075 kg of substandard spices were also taken into government custody, spokesperson said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Director Abbas, spokesperson said, adding the Citizens were requested not to buy open and uncertified spices from the market.

He said on directives of the Director General Wasif Saeed, timely action would be taken against those involved in such practice.

“Do the duty of a responsible citizen and inform the Food Authority authorities against such elements,” he quoted the DG Wasif Saeed as saying.

"Adulteration mafia does not deserve any concession and keeps a close watch on those who play with the health of citizens and strict disciplinary action shall be taken against them," the DG Food said.