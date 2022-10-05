UrduPoint.com

KPFS&HFA Team Checks Quality Of Food Items At Different Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KPFS&HFA team checks quality of food items at different shops

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Dera Ismail Khan Wednesday checked the quality of food items at different outlets and wasted a quantity of substandard and unhygienic food items.

The food safety team led by KPFS&HFA Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed visited different hotels, bakers, grocery stores and milk shops on Chashma road. Food Safety Officer Sohail Khan and Lab Analyst Hayat Khan were also accompanied with the deputy director.

The team checked the quality of food items through auto lab of the authority and found a quantity of different food items substandard and unhygienic. The team wasted those items on the spot and imposed fine on the shopkeepers concerned.

Many vendors were served with notices to improve the quality of the items.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Road Dera Ismail Khan Sohail Khan

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

59 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.