KPFS&HFA team checks quality of food items at different shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Dera Ismail Khan Wednesday checked the quality of food items at different outlets and wasted a quantity of substandard and unhygienic food items.

The food safety team led by KPFS&HFA Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed visited different hotels, bakers, grocery stores and milk shops on Chashma road. Food Safety Officer Sohail Khan and Lab Analyst Hayat Khan were also accompanied with the deputy director.

The team checked the quality of food items through auto lab of the authority and found a quantity of different food items substandard and unhygienic. The team wasted those items on the spot and imposed fine on the shopkeepers concerned.

Many vendors were served with notices to improve the quality of the items.