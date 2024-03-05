Open Menu

KPFS&HFA Team Conduct Operations In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KPFS&HFA team conduct operations in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Wednesday conducted operation against substandard meat and adulterated milk’s mafia in the city.

The team led by KPFS&HFA Deputy Director in Dera Sajjad Ahmad conducted inspections in various urban areas including Laghari Gate, Saddar Bazaar, Bunnu road and surrounding localities.

The team collected milk samples at different shops and tested its quality through a mobile lab on the spot.

During inspection, the fine was imposed on different milkmen involved in adulterated milk.

The team also recovered expired items from a shop and imposed fine on the shop owner.

The shopkeepers were directed to maintain cleanliness and adhere to prices notified by the government.

