KPHA machinery clearing snow from Galyat: MD KPHA

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) KP Highways Authority Ahmed Nabi Sultan Monday appreciated the staff working in Galyat for snow clearing and directed them to accelerate the work.

Ahmed Nabi said while talking to media during his visit to Galyat.

He said that the provincial government has directed to clear all roads of snow hit areas while our staff is working with zeal.

Replying to a question he said that five heavy machines of KPHA are taking part in a snow clearing operation on 44 kilometer roads of Galyat and also spreading the salt on the roads.

Ahmed Nabi said that, KPHA is not only facilitating the tourists but also the locals. We have established two offices of KPHA at Changla Gali and Nathiagali and our staff would make Murree road operational for 24 hours.

KPHA staff is also working on Malam Jabba and other roads of Swat valley to clear the snow and utilizing all of our resources.

According to Galyat Development Authority (GDA) sources, Changla Gali received 3 feet snow, Nathiagali and other areas of Galyat received up to 2 feet snow. GDA also directed tourists not to travel during heavy snowfall.

Roads would be cleared soon after the snowfall, avoid making selfies while driving, must use tire chains in the snow and in case of any emergency contact district control room landline numbers 09929310200, 0992-9310553, GDA emergency center landline numbers 03411112226, 0992931042, police control room landline number 09929310033 and rescue emergency services 1122.