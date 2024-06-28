Open Menu

KPHA Solicits EOI For Construction Of 29.37 Km Long Dir Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:03 PM

KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) has sought Expression of Interest (EOI) for construction of 29.37 kilometers long Dir Motorway, starting from Chakdara to Rabat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) has sought Expression of Interest (EOI) for construction of 29.37 kilometers long Dir Motorway, starting from Chakdara to Rabat.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the KPHA through its vision to make District Dir a world class region, prepared the proposal for development of the Dir Motorway in continuation of Swat motorway.

The proposed Dir Motorway corridor is situated along the National Highway N-45 in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total length of the project is 29.37 km from Chakdara to Rabat, including two tunnels one is 635 meter long (twin) and other is 6.32 km (single).

The KPHA intends to undertake the project through Pubic-Private Partnership (PPP) wherein the private party will be responsible to design, finance, develop, construct, insure, operate, manage, improve, maintain Dir motorway throughout the concession period and transfer the project to PKHA on completion of concession period.

The KPHA shall provide land for construction of the project free from encumbrances and may provide other support.

EOI is solicited from well reputed domestic as well as international firms, joint ventures and consortia having experience and capability of financing, designing construction, operating and maintaining highway-motorway projects in accordance with the evaluation criteria.

Last date for submission of Pre-Qualification documents is August 21, 2024 and forms can be obtained from office of Project Director Provincial Expressways Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Rabat Dir May August From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

4 minutes ago
 269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

5 minutes ago
 NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022 ..

NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23

5 minutes ago
 Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for ..

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

5 minutes ago
 Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

9 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

9 minutes ago
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

9 minutes ago
 Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

9 minutes ago
 Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oi ..

Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move ..

Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..

12 minutes ago
 Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug d ..

Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers

12 minutes ago
 Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eli ..

Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan