KPHC Approves Two Roads Projects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council (KPHC) has formally approved the provincialization of two more roads as well as Annual Maintenance Plan of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) for the year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council (KPHC) has formally approved the provincialization of two more roads as well as Annual Maintenance Plan of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) for the year 2020-21.

The 19th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the Chair and attended by provincial minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance, Atif Rehman, Secretary Communication & Works, Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Managing Director, PKHA and other concerned high ups.

The chief minister directed the high ups of PKHA to ensure implementation of the annual maintenance plan in its letter and spirit as per the given timelines.

He further directed not to carryout any new construction work under the maintenance plan.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the council, achievements, details of the provincial roads, Development portfolio under the new ADP and budget of PKHA and other allied matters.

The meeting was Informed that besides construction of new highways and roads, PKHA is entrusted with the task of maintenance and repair of 46 different provincial highways infrastructure with a total length of 3099 kilometers inclusive of the 383 kilometers long highways of merged areas.

The meeting approved provicialization of 34 kilometers long Kalam-Mahodhand Road as (S-18) and 63 kilometers Abbottabad-Sherwan-Beer Road as (S-12-C).

Provincialization of these roads will help boost tourism and mining activities through the availability of better road infrastructures.

The meeting also approved budget of PKHA worth Rs 4414 million for the financial year 2020-21.

The forum accorded formal approval to the Annual Maintenance Plan A of the Authority which will estimately cost Rs 510.56 million; and while giving approval in principle to the Plan B of an estimated cost of Rs 1400 millions, the forum directed the PKHA to move a summary to this effect.

Regarding the new year development portfolio of PKHA, it was informed that Construction of Dual Carriageway from Chamkani to Baddaber, Peshawar, Construction of Flyover and underpass at Farooq Azam Chowk, Charsadda, Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design and Construction of Swat Expressway Phase 2, Feasibility Study and Construction of Kundian-Kalam Road and a number of other projects have been reflected in the New year ADP.

The meeting also approved in principle upgradation of five Re-Engineers of PKHA.

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Budget Road Charsadda Shakeel From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

