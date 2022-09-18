KPHC body to provide input in healthcare, technical matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) Sunday constituted a four-member committee for providing support to the Chief Executive Officer in healthcare and technical matters.

This was stated in an official notification here after the approval of the KPHC's board of Governors in a meeting held in this connection.

The members of the committee are Prof. Dr Abid Jameel, Prof. Dr Sabina Aziz, Dr Brekhna Jameel, and Director Quality KPHC.

The notification further said that the committee would convene its meeting once in a quarter for which the appropriate funds would also be allocated after approval of the Board of Governors.