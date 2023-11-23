KPHC holds seminar on Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Healthcare Establishments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) here on Thursday organized a one-day awareness seminar on Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Health Care Establishments at the MTI Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) here on Thursday organized a one-day awareness seminar on Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Health Care Establishments at the MTI Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

The event was attended by guests, including Brig (Retd) Dr. Muhammad Ibrar, Dr. Hamid Shehzad, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar of KPHC, Dr. Abdul Jalil, Associate Professor Family Medicine, Dr. Haseeb Ullah Awan, Director Quality Khyber Teaching Hospital, Mohsin Ali Turk, Director Legal Affairs KPHC, and Dr.

Uzma Syed,Deputy Director Quality KPHC.

Dr. Nadeem Akhtar as CEO of KPHC explained the significance of maintaining high-quality healthcare services and highlighted the crucial role of both KPHC and service providers in achieving this goal.

Expressing their gratitude, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar and Dr. Hamid Shehzad marked the event as helpful in capacity building and enhancement of quality standards of service delivery in LRH.

They appreciated the initiative of KPHC to raise awareness of the stakeholders and assured their support for further similar events.