KPHC impose fine of Rs. 935000 during last week

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) has imposed fine of Rs. 935000 on unqualified medical practitioners during last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) has imposed fine of Rs. 935000 on unqualified medical practitioners during last week.

Spokesman for Director Operation of the commission, Syed Wilayat Shah said that 23 cases were heard by the commission during last week and fine of Rs.

935000 has been imposed on quacks and unqualified doctors while their clinics were closed permanently.

He said surety bond has been given by owners of ten medical clinics that patients would be given treatment according to basic principles of health.

He said that raids would be conducted in future against those unqualified practitioners that were treating patients exceeding their qualification ambit and ignoring basic principles of medical treatment.