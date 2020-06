KPHC inspects private healthcare facilities at Taimergara

A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission led by Inspector Muhammad Rais Jan, following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, inspected various health providing establishments at Tehsil Taimergara District Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission led by Inspector Muhammad Rais Jan, following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, inspected various health providing establishments at Tehsil Taimergara District Dir Lower.

The visits were conducted in pursuance of KP Health Care Commission Act 2015. After visiting 56 facilities, the team sealed Abu Bakar Clinic and issued show cause notice to six healthcare facilities for registration, renewal and ignoring basic safety protocol to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.