UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPHC Starts One Window Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

KPHC starts one window service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) on Friday inaugurated one window service to issue registration certificates to private clinics and medical professionals of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) on Friday inaugurated one window service to issue registration certificates to private clinics and medical professionals of Swat.

The inaugural ceremony held in King International Hospital Swat among others was attended by Chief Executive Officer KPHC, Dr. Maqsood Ali Khan, Director Monitoring Team KPHC, Sulaiman Jalal, Monitoring Officer, Hafiz Tariq, and former Principal Saidu Medical College, Dr. Taj Muhammad.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr, Maqsood Ali said that one window operation would facilitate medical community of Swat in getting registration certificate.

He said that following directives of provincial government, the commission is incessantly making efforts to ensure provision of best available facilities to patients.

He further said that registration of private clinics and doctors would close doors for unqualified doctors who have endangered the lives of ailing community.

He also assured that any negligence in providing help to patients would not be accepted and efforts would be made to resolve their core problems related to healthcare delivery system.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Saidu Government Best

Recent Stories

Scouts to mark Defence Day at Major Aziz Bhatti Sh ..

2 minutes ago

PES Sialkot meeting reviews monthly performance

2 minutes ago

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

VIS Credit Rating reaffirms REIT rating of Dolmin ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Asif Tanveer appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor U ..

2 minutes ago

9 dead, 827 injured in 760 road accidents in Punja ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.