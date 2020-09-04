KPHC starts one window service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) on Friday inaugurated one window service to issue registration certificates to private clinics and medical professionals of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHC) on Friday inaugurated one window service to issue registration certificates to private clinics and medical professionals of Swat.

The inaugural ceremony held in King International Hospital Swat among others was attended by Chief Executive Officer KPHC, Dr. Maqsood Ali Khan, Director Monitoring Team KPHC, Sulaiman Jalal, Monitoring Officer, Hafiz Tariq, and former Principal Saidu Medical College, Dr. Taj Muhammad.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr, Maqsood Ali said that one window operation would facilitate medical community of Swat in getting registration certificate.

He said that following directives of provincial government, the commission is incessantly making efforts to ensure provision of best available facilities to patients.

He further said that registration of private clinics and doctors would close doors for unqualified doctors who have endangered the lives of ailing community.

He also assured that any negligence in providing help to patients would not be accepted and efforts would be made to resolve their core problems related to healthcare delivery system.