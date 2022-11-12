UrduPoint.com

KPHCC Inspects 4,752 Healthcare Units, Seals 483 Clinics In Last Three Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) inspected a total of 4,752 clinics and sealed 483 healthcare units during the last three month.

The quarterly report issued by KPHCC here on Saturday said that during the crackdown against quack doctors, the authority served show-cause notices to 161 illegal health centers in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat.

During the same period, 171 new healthcare establishments were registered and temporary licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories.

KPHCC also devised an online complaint management system to facilitate people to lodge their complaints about quackery.

Similarly, several training programmes were conducted in which staff of 15 hospitals was trained on the provision of high quality healthcare services. The commission is mandated to provide protection to the people of the province in securing their right to quality healthcare through eradication of quackery and other malpractices, the report said.

