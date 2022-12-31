KPHCC inspects 710 units, seals 126 illegal clinics last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) sealed 126 healthcare units during the month of December over unavailability of registered practitioners and using substandard items.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, during the crackdown against quack doctors, the teams of KPHCC inspected a total of 710 clinics in 16 different districts in the province including Pesahwar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Swat, Malakand, Dir Lower, Kohat, Bannu, Karak and DIKhan.

The teams also served show cause notices to 154 healthcare units for registration of their clinics with the KPHCC.

In addition, the KPHCC organized training sessions on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDs) at the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) where a total of 22 doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and allied health workers were trained.