KPHCC Launches Campaign Against Quackery

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KPHCC launches campaign against quackery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has launched a massive campaign against quackery to ensure provision of quality health care services.

The KPHCC constituted four inspection teams, each comprising nine field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carryout a grand operation against quackery.

A total of 127 health care centres were inspected in District Kohat in September and various health care units were sealed on charges of different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits/reagents/dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

Three show-cause notices were also issued to different health care facilities due to non-compliance, and necessary directions were issued by the inspection teams.

The commission has directed all district health officers to finalize an effective strategy against quacks.

