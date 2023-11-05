KPHCC releases monthly progress report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) released the monthly report (October 2023), highlighting significant developments in healthcare regulation and quality enhancement in the province.

According to the report, during the month of October, 2,575 HCEs were registered, and 10,909 were geo-tagged in the field.

The Commission regularly provides training to the staff of healthcare centers on Minimum Service Delivery Standards. In the same period, 49 staff members of 16 hospitals were trained.

Provisional licenses were awarded to 16 hospitals during this month. Expert assessors evaluated 12 hospitals across the province.

The Commission utilizes a comprehensive strategy to combat quackery, encompassing the facilitation of registration of qualified healthcare providers, the execution of eradication campaigns, and the enhancement of public awareness.

According to the report, HCC teams inspected a total of 297 health facilities. Out of which 96 were issued notices, and 31 were sealed due to non-compliance with regulations.

The Commission received 223 complaints during this quarter and successfully resolved 20 percent.

Five days’ capacity building training were conducted with the collaboration of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar on Biomedical Equipment, in which inspectors, assessors were take participation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KPHCC Dr Nadeem Akhtar expressed that this report reflects the Commission's commitment to enhancing patient safety and healthcare quality in KP, along with its dedication to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards in healthcare delivery for the benefit of the people in the region.