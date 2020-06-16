KPHCC to train 1,000 workers of private hospitals against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) has announced training programme for 1,000 workers of private hospitals regarding adoption of safety measures to control COVID-19 infections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) has announced training programme for 1,000 workers of private hospitals regarding adoption of safety measures to control COVID-19 infections.

Dr Maqsood Ali, Chief Executive KPHCC in a statement here Tuesday said an extensive training to doctors, nurses and paramedics of private hospitals would be started next week with special focus on adoption of all safety measures against COVID-19 and better management of the viral infections.

He said five districts including Mardan, Buner, Charsadda, D I Khan and Lower Kurram were selected for first phase of the training.

He said coronavirus was a pandemic and it was their collective responsibility to adopt all safety measures to protect themselves from COVID-19.