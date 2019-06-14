UrduPoint.com
KPHFA Continues Raids On Food Outlets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:44 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (KPHFA), during its ongoing operation in Abbottabad in current week, Friday conducted raids at various food outlets, markets, and shops and imposed heavy fines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority (KPHFA), during its ongoing operation in Abbottabad in current week, Friday conducted raids at various food outlets, markets, and shops and imposed heavy fines.

According to KPHFA, the special teams of the authority have inspected 22 hotels, 6 Non-centers, restaurant, 2 fast food, 4 pakora shops, grocery stores, and 2 flour mills.

The teams, owing to unhygienic condition, sale of prohibited and expired food items, have imposed Rs 145,000 fine.

In Nathiagali, the team also found 50 packets Gutka, 41 packets Chalia, 28 packets expired bread, 150 kilogram rotten meat, 90 liter unhealthy cooking oil which was discarded by the food authority officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

