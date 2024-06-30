Open Menu

KPHFA, Livestock Deptt Joint Operation Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Joint operations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority(KPHFA) and Livestock Department in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Nowshera continued with a blockades setup at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and Bakhtar Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan, Spokesman Food Authority told media men here on Sunday.

During the blockades, vehicles carrying food items, especially milk tankers, were checked, spokesperson of the food department said.

Milk samples were checked from a mobile testing lab with 650 liters in Peshawar and more than 400 liters in DI Khan were destroyed as the milk was found to be substandard and harmful to health, spokesperson said.

The Nowshera team blockaded GT road, with more than 2000 liters of fake and substandard branded cold drinks seized from one vehicle and heavy fines for violation of food and health rules.

He said timely action was taken under the Food Safety Act.

The spokesperson said it was clear instruction given by Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed to deal with iron hands against those who play with the health of citizens and especially children.

More Stories From Pakistan