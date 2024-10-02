Open Menu

KPI Compound, Other Historical Buildings Declared As Cultural Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Sindh Culture Department on Wednesday, granted approval for declaring various ancient buildings across the province as protected heritage sites for ensuring preservation of the locations of historical significance.

The approval was granted in the meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Department of Culture with the Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah in chair while Secretary Culture Department, members of the Advisory Committee Hameed Haroon, Kaleemullah Lashari and SBCA officers and others were in attendance, said a statement issued here.

The Advisory committee reviewed status of the buildings declared as heritage site by the Department of Culture and also granted approval to declare various places and buildings as cultural heritage.

The advisory committee granted approval to declare the Karachi Parsi Institute compound (KPI) including Jangir Kothari Hall and Katrak Swimming Bath (1905), Cantonment Quarters, Karachi as protected heritage.

The committee also approved to declare Syed Hashmi Reference library" Malir, old Mukhtiarkar office in Naushahro Feroze, old civil court building at Rohri, Sukkur and a 1908 Inspection Bungalow at Kandhkot, as protected heritage sites.

The CS Sindh, at the occasion, instructed SBCA officials to seek the opinion of the Department of Culture before declaring any old building as dangerous.

