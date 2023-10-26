(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct. 26 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Oct, 2023) Secretary General of the Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Hameed Shaheen Alvi has called upon Secretary General UN Mr Antonio Guterres to set up a UN Recommendations Implementation Commission (UNRIC) for enforcement of recommendations of the United Nations Security Council for the peaceful settlement of all international disputes listed by the UN-Kashmir and Palestine oldest disputes.

In a message to the UN Secretary General here Thursday, the Secretary KPI has urged formation of UN Rulings Implementation Commission for speedy enforcement of recommendations of the UN Security Council on international disputes Kashmir and Palestine among them.

These recommendations stand pended for past 76 years despite UNSC's clear road map accepted by the involved parties in the these disputes.

The non-implementation causes periodic horrendous human blood, displacements and homes ousters by the affected millions, he reminded.

Be it recalled that the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir dispute call for holding a UN supervised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as a solution road map; similarly a 2-state solution to Palestine dispute stands recommended by the UNSC but in both cases, the UN road maps have been implemented even after lapse of 76 long years.

The non-implementation is causing deluges of human blood periodically both in Kashmir and Palestine, the tweet urges. AHR.