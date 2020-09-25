UrduPoint.com
KPIC Holds Training For PSD Information Officers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) here Friday arranged a training workshop for Information Officer of public sector departments (PSD).

The workshop among others was attended by Chief Commissioner KPIC, Sajid Khan Jadoon, Commissioner Raiz Khan Daudzai and officers of police and district level departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner said that aim of Right to Information (RTI) Act was to ensure accountability of public sector department through general public. He said that whole system is dependent on the financial resources adding public has the right to inquire about the spending as they are the main contributor.

He said that departments are the custodian of the record and are bound to provide information to public following proper procedure.

He said that RTI has empowered each and every member of the society to get information from concerned department except the information that is classified and sensitive. He urged upon department to upload all their activities on their website that would reduce the number of applications under RTI to fifty percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

