KPIC launches study programme on 'Comparative Analysis of RTI Laws in Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) here on Thursday launched a study programme on 'Comparative Analysis of Right to Information Laws in Pakistan.' The programme was attended by the retired officers of KPIC, lawyers, journalists and civil society members while Chief Commissioner KPIC Farah Hamid Khan participated as the chief guest.

Highlighting the objectives of the programme, Farah Hamid said the programme would review Right to Information (RTI) Act and its implementation throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She praised the work done by the KPIC team and asserted that educated citizens can evaluate the performance of their government and can raise their voices against misappropriation, corruption and incompetence.

She claimed that despite facing significant obstacles, KPIC was promoting good governance in the province by providing timely information to the public.

The event was also addressed by Director Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) Mohammad Anwar. He also praised the KPIC system for digitizing data and urged other provinces and government departments to adopt it for better service delivery and organization.