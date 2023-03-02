UrduPoint.com

KPIC Launches Study Programme On 'Comparative Analysis Of RTI Laws In Pakistan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KPIC launches study programme on 'Comparative Analysis of RTI Laws in Pakistan'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) here on Thursday launched a study programme on 'Comparative Analysis of Right to Information Laws in Pakistan.' The programme was attended by the retired officers of KPIC, lawyers, journalists and civil society members while Chief Commissioner KPIC Farah Hamid Khan participated as the chief guest.

Highlighting the objectives of the programme, Farah Hamid said the programme would review Right to Information (RTI) Act and its implementation throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She praised the work done by the KPIC team and asserted that educated citizens can evaluate the performance of their government and can raise their voices against misappropriation, corruption and incompetence.

She claimed that despite facing significant obstacles, KPIC was promoting good governance in the province by providing timely information to the public.

The event was also addressed by Director Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) Mohammad Anwar. He also praised the KPIC system for digitizing data and urged other provinces and government departments to adopt it for better service delivery and organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Lawyers Farah Event Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.