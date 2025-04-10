KPIC Not To Tolerate Negligence In Provision Of Information: Farah Hamid
April 10, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan on Thursday stated that any shortcomings by institutions in providing information would not be tolerated.
She was addressing the Public Information Officers from various institutions to address citizen complaints, she said KPIC would initiate action in failure to comply with the commission's instructions under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Farah Hamid Khan emphasized that access to information was a fundamental right of every citizen.
Earlier, Additional Assistant Commissioner Karak appeared before the commission regarding three separate complaints against the Deputy Commissioner's Office Kurram.
The complaints included requests for land records, promotion and recruitment information, and details about solar systems and their beneficiaries.
The Chief Commissioner ordered Additional Assistant Commissioner Karak to provide the requested information within four days for DPC meeting minutes and 7 days for solar system record.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Karak also appeared before the commission regarding a complaint from a citizen requesting an inquiry report and other information from the DPO office.
Moreover, District Officer for Soil Conservation, Lakki Marwat appeared before the commission regarding a complaint.
