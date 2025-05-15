Open Menu

KPIC Takes Action Against Departments Over Delay In Data Provision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 08:04 PM

KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) has initiated proceedings against several government departments over their failure to provide requested information to citizens under the Right to Information law.

Chaired by Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, with Commissioners Muhammad Irshad and Arshad Ahmad, the hearing was held here at the Commission’s office.

Public Information Officers (PIOs) from various departments including Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Elementary and Secondary Education, Administration, and Local Government appeared before the Commission.

During the hearing, the CTD and Police Department requested a three-day extension to furnish inquiry reports requested by citizens Muhammad Naeem Jan and Muhammad Iqbal.

The Commission ordered that the information must be submitted within three days, warning that failure to comply would require the AIG (Legal) to appear in person.

In another case, Javed Khattak from Kohat had requested details regarding vacant teaching positions and appointments in higher secondary schools of Tehsil Lachi from the Elementary and Secondary education Department.

The department’s PIO assured the Commission that the required data would be submitted within five days.

In a complaint filed by Shahid Khan from Khyber district concerning documents and payments related to land ownership involving the Public Health Engineering Department, the department claimed the matter fell under the DC Office’s jurisdiction.

The Commission instructed that an update on the matter be provided within five days.

Meanwhile, the Health and Local Government Departments also requested three days to supply the requested information.

The Commission emphasized the importance of timely transparency and accountability, urging departments to adhere to legal obligations under the Right to Information Act.

