KPIC to set up appellate forums in Swat, Abbotabad, DIKhan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) was all set to establish appellate forums at three divisional headquarters- Swat, Abbotabad and DIKhan.

Arrangements for setting up such a forum in Malakand Division had been finalized.

The Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) KPIC Sajid Khan Jadoon and Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai along with their team held meetings with authorities in the division including the Deputy Commissioners Malakand and Swat and District and Sessions Judge Swat.

Discussing the forum with the Deputy Commissioner, the CIC underlined the importance of the appellate arrangements at the district level and requested the Deputy commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam to provide space for the staff and visiting bench of the Commission.

The CIC added that the forum would not only lessen the burden on the working of the Commission, but it would also save the complainants of extra fatigue besides saving their precious time and resources.

The Deputy Commissioner committed to provide space for the forum besides all other required facilities.

Later, meeting the District and Sessions Judge Swat Zafar Iqbal Khan, the CIC briefed the Honorable Judge on the functioning of the Commission and details of the complaints redressed so far.

The District & Sessions Judge welcomed the KPIC delegation and vowed to lend his full support. He informed that the subordinate judiciary was the appellate forum for the complainants as well as the public body of the commission under the KP RTI Law at the same time. He added that the District Judiciary would facilitate the appellate forum of the Commission at the District.

Earlier Riaz Khan Daudzai, Commissioner KPIC gave a detailed presentation on the KP RTI Law and the Commission to the District Administration and District Judiciary.

The CIC awarded KPIC shield to Deputy Commissioner and District and Sessions Judge Swat.