KPITB, 1LINK joins hands for digital payment solutions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has signed a strategic agreement with 1LINK to facilitate digital payment solutions for public sector services across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has signed a strategic agreement with 1LINK to facilitate digital payment solutions for public sector services across the province.

Under this partnership, various government services would be integrated with 1LINK’s Bill Aggregation System (BAS) enabling citizens to make payments through internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs and agent networks. These services are supported by all major banks and digital wallets in Pakistan.

The system ensures secure transactions via an infrastructure compliant with the State Bank of Pakistan’s standards. It eliminates the need for citizens to visit payment counters and streamline payment process.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to build a digitally empowered KP province.

APP/mds/