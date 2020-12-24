KPITB, PITB to setup two National Incubation Centers in KP universities

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) for establishing two National Incubation Centers (NICs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) for establishing two National Incubation Centers (NICs).

These center would be setup in University of Swat and Kohat University of Science and Technology.

Under the MoU, National Freelance Training Programs (NFTPs) would be introduced in the University of Malakand , Gomal University D. I Khan and Institute of Management Science Peshawar, said a news release issued here.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthtunkhwa on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash, Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui , officials of KPITB and PITB and representatives of universities.

Speaking on the occasion Ziaullah Bangash said IT projects were being expanded to universities with the support of federal government and PITB.

Ziaullah Bangash said KPIT and PITB also agreed to provide mutual assistance to one another in areas of information security.

He said mutual cooperation would lead towards nurturing youth with digital skills and establishing new start-ups leading to job creation and economic growth.

Ziabullah Bangash appreciated cooperation between IT boards of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab for imparting IT training to youth to cope with future challenges in IT field and digitalization.