UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPITB Provides Special Relief To BPO Industry In Pandemic Situation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:44 PM

KPITB provides special relief to BPO industry in pandemic situation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) with the financial and technical support of World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) Thursday launched the first ever government owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ready facility to attract service providers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) with the financial and technical support of World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) Thursday launched the first ever government owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ready facility to attract service providers.

The initiative was taken under the umbrella of Project Digital Jobs in KP province to attract existing and prospective BPO service providers and expand their business activities without investing Capital in infrastructure and allied amenities, said a press release.

KPITB said that current pandemic significantly impacted businesses and increased difficulties of business community.

KPITB while realizing the difficulties faced by BPO sector decided to extend its support to service providers through a special incentive package.

The facility known as 'Workaround' is fully operational in Peshawar with a capacity to accommodate 350 workers simultaneously.

The Communication Manager, Digital Jobs in KP revealed that provincial government waived off the monthly occupancy charges of 55 USD per seat per month for existing companies for a period of three months.

He further added that to attract new companies the government also decided to waive off the upfront charges for occupancy. The BPO companies would only pay electricity and operational charges as per actual.

Workaround would provide 24/7 management support to the companies and is well-furnished and equipped with all necessary equipment and allied amenities.

The facility is also furnished with conference rooms, training halls, a female common room, access for the disabled and a cafeteria.

Workaround has become the center of attraction for leading national and International BPO service providers and some of the renowned BPO operators have now occupied spaces and operating their businesses in the facility.

The provincial government is determined to establish more BPO ready facilities in the province to provide maximum support to IT business and create employment opportunities for youth of the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Technology Electricity Business United States Dollars All Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

16 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

34 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

34 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.