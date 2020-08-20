KPITB provides special relief to BPO industry in pandemic situation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) with the financial and technical support of World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) Thursday launched the first ever government owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ready facility to attract service providers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) with the financial and technical support of World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) Thursday launched the first ever government owned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ready facility to attract service providers.

The initiative was taken under the umbrella of Project Digital Jobs in KP province to attract existing and prospective BPO service providers and expand their business activities without investing Capital in infrastructure and allied amenities, said a press release.

KPITB said that current pandemic significantly impacted businesses and increased difficulties of business community.

KPITB while realizing the difficulties faced by BPO sector decided to extend its support to service providers through a special incentive package.

The facility known as 'Workaround' is fully operational in Peshawar with a capacity to accommodate 350 workers simultaneously.

The Communication Manager, Digital Jobs in KP revealed that provincial government waived off the monthly occupancy charges of 55 USD per seat per month for existing companies for a period of three months.

He further added that to attract new companies the government also decided to waive off the upfront charges for occupancy. The BPO companies would only pay electricity and operational charges as per actual.

Workaround would provide 24/7 management support to the companies and is well-furnished and equipped with all necessary equipment and allied amenities.

The facility is also furnished with conference rooms, training halls, a female common room, access for the disabled and a cafeteria.

Workaround has become the center of attraction for leading national and International BPO service providers and some of the renowned BPO operators have now occupied spaces and operating their businesses in the facility.

The provincial government is determined to establish more BPO ready facilities in the province to provide maximum support to IT business and create employment opportunities for youth of the country.