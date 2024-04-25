- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- KPITB, STZA sign agreement to declare Pakistan Digital City Haripur as Special Technology Zone
KPITB, STZA Sign Agreement To Declare Pakistan Digital City Haripur As Special Technology Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) signed an agreement in a ceremony devoted to the "Zone Development Agreement of Pakistan Digital City Haripur (PDC)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) signed an agreement in a ceremony devoted to the "Zone Development Agreement of Pakistan Digital City Haripur (PDC).
The event, which officially declared PDC Haripur as a Special Technology Zone, is a significant step towards fostering innovation and technology-driven growth in Pakistan.
Under this agreement, PDC Haripur will enjoy tax incentives, making it a tax-free zone for enterprises operating within its premises. IT businesses affiliated with PDC Haripur will benefit from a 10-year tax exemption, incentivizing investment and fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements.
Distinguished guests attending the ceremony include Khalid Latif Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science & Technology and Information Technology; Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Secretary ST&IT; and representatives from STZA and KPITB.
During his address at the ceremony, Khalid Latif khan highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's commitment to digital transformation under Chief Minister Mr.
Ali Amin Gandapur's guidance. The investment of 1642 million rupees in Pakistan Digital City, overseen by NESPAK and National Logistics Cell, signifies KP's vision to establish itself as Pakistan's digital hub.
The Pakistan Digital City project, evidence to this vision, aims at stimulating economic growth by attracting national and international IT businesses, thereby creating job opportunities for the youth—an essential priority for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. He also shared that nearly 30 percent of the project work has already been completed, marking significant progress towards this transformative initiative.
This agreement marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan's technology landscape, showcasing a collaborative effort to create an ecosystem that encourages innovation, growth, and economic prosperity in the digital age. The establishment of PDC Haripur as a Special Technology Zone underscores the commitment of KPITB and STZA towards accelerating the digital transformation and positioning Pakistan as a hub for technology-driven ventures.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register
CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens
33 Passport Offices remain operational even on weekdays, says regional director
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public ..
DC for immediate distribution of agricultural fertilizer to farmers
Paris landmark Moulin Rouge's windmill sails collapse
DC visits 'Aaghosh' educational institution for orphans, assures support
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33 Passport Offices remain operational even on weekdays, says regional director4 minutes ago
-
DC visits 'Aaghosh' educational institution for orphans, assures support13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days40 minutes ago
-
ENGRO announces strong results for 1st quarter 202429 minutes ago
-
Huawei Pakistan organizes “Digital Week”21 minutes ago
-
SAU joins hands with Icreativez for IT Job Opportunities21 minutes ago
-
Islamic Summit Conference in Gambia on May 4; Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change on agenda21 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister2 hours ago
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate2 hours ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents2 hours ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters2 hours ago