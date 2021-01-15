KPITB taking steps to promote BOP industry in Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Dr. Ali Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Managing Director Dr.Sahibzada Ali Mahmood Friday said that best facilities being provided to companies working in the first Business Process Outsourcing (BOP) facility, titled Workaround has attracted international investors.

He said that many international and national BOPs companies have shown willingness to launch business in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmood expressed these views during a meeting with chief executive of BOP Company Touchstone Communication which is running business in the Workaround.

During the meeting they exchanged views on promotion of BOP industry in the province. The chief executive of Touchstone Communication appreciated facilities in the Workaround and shown interest in more investment.

The KPITB Managing Director said that during the first phase of Digital jobs, the board has established BPO ready spaces to place 350 BOP workers.

The BOP Industry in the country will also benefit from this initiative as incentives will be offered to existing and prospective BPO operators to setup their businesses in the province.

He said that establishment of BOP ready spaces has objective of attracting investment and growth in the BPO sector.

Investment in the BOP sectors are expected to create jobs for local youth, many of who are either unemployed or underemployed and lock opportunities.

He informed that keeping in view successful of the Workaround, the KPITB had decided to setup another facility having 200 seats.