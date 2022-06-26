UrduPoint.com

KPITB To Setup CFCs In Distt Headquarters For Citizen Facilitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KPITB to setup CFCs in distt headquarters for citizen facilitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board ( KPITB) was going to establish seven Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in all the district headquarters of the province with an aim of provision of all the government services under one roof.

These CFCs will initially facilitate the citizens with 19 services which will be increased to 40 services later on. Minister Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan said these CFCs will provide convenience to citizens by eliminating multiple visits to different departments.

He that CFC centers will be well furnished, neat and clean to ensures transparency and accountability, and will treat the citizens with dignity.

The project will be further extended to other districts in phase second.

The CFC's mandate is the availability of public-facing services under one roof through one window platform.

It makes sure enhanced public service delivery by inculcating innovative solutions.

The citizens are empowered with the authority to check their requested service status and lodge complaints accordingly.

He said that performance will be monitored through a centralized dashboard reporting platform for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and Executives.

The online provision of services through CFC not only extends the provision of services to unserved people but also simply transaction procedures.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All Government

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

17 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.