KPITB trains 289 women in digital skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):As part of government efforts to empower females in digital skills, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Technology Board (KPITB) has successfully imparted digital skills training to 289 females in six cohorts while 168 females are being trained, said MD KPITB.

Chairing a review meeting of project "Women Empowerment through Digital Skills Program", held here Managing Director KPITB Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mehmood said that a large number of women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown their taken keen interest in digital skills, KPITB provides them training to get employment.

During the review meeting, it was revealed that Women Empowerment through Digital Skills is a component of the Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa project supported by the World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF), Tech Valley and DEMO are the implementing partners of this program.

CEO DEMO Muhammad Bin Masood informed the meeting that approximately 3000 women across the province would be trained by the end of March 2021.

He further said that in the COVID-19 situation they are conducting online sessions and a Learning Management System (LMS) has been developed to educate the participants of the training.

He added that they signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with five universities for in-person training while soon they will take 11 other public sector and private universities from KP on board.

The CEO of Tech Valley expressed that by the end of November 2020 the application process for phase-2 of the project would be started that would cover up to more 500 women across the province.

Project Manager Digital Jobs in KP Muhammad Bilal, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Saad Javid, Project Manager of Youth Employment Program Shoaib Yousafzai, Assistant Director (Projects) Zia-ur-Rahman, CEO Tech Valley Umar Farooq, CEO DEMO Muhammad Bin Masood and other officials also attended the meeting.