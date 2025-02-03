KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA), in collaboration with ROZAN Pakistan, organized 02-day training on Judicial Service Career Counselling for Women Lawyers focusing on professional development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), in collaboration with ROZAN Pakistan, organized 02-day training on Judicial Service Career Counselling for Women Lawyers focusing on professional development.

Twenty-five women lawyers from Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat and Swat are participating in the training, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Jehanzeb Shinwari Director General KPJA. Mr. Babar Bashir Managing Director ROZAN Pakistan, Mr. Zia-Ur-Rehman Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Attaullah Senior Director Research & Publications and other directors and officers of KPJA also attended the ceremony.

DG KPJA, welcomed the participants and appreciated the role of ROZAN Pakistan in development of Justice Sector.

DG KPJA highlighted that, in Pakistan, women comprise approximately 49% of the population, yet their representation in judiciary and legal profession remains disproportionate and low.

He further highlighted that this under-representation deprives the justice system of diverse perspectives and experiences, hindering progress towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

While elaborating the aims and objectives of the training, he said that the Primary focus of this training course is to equip the participants with essential skills, deepen their understanding of key laws, and address the unique challenges that the women face in the legal profession.

He further highlighted the significant role of lawyers in the society in general, and in the justice system in particular. He expressed hope that the training would contribute towards their professional growth and refinement.

He encouraged the participants to actively engage in the sessions and take full advantage of the knowledge and expertise of the resource persons.

APP/aqk