KPJA seeks support for 2025 training calendar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA) hosted a significant meeting for discussing the formulation of its Annual Training Calendar for 2025.

The event brought together representatives from various partner organizations and donors, including the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, Social Welfare Department, Group Development Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women, and other several international organizations, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting aimed to secure substantial financial support and innovative proposals to enhance the Academy's capacity to deliver high-quality judicial education and training program courses.

The Director General, KPJA, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and emphasized on the academy's crucial role in strengthening the justice system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enhancing the capacity and skills of justice sector stakeholders, necessary for delivery of efficient, effective, and expeditious justice.

DG KPJA, extended special gratitude to academy’s partner organizations for their unwavering support and collaboration, in delivering impactful trainings, workshops, and seminars.

Mr. Zia Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty of KPJA presented a comprehensive overview of the Academy's achievements, challenges, and future vision. He highlighted the need for adequate funds, infrastructure development, and human resource to meet the growing demands of the justice sector.

He shared that the Academy has trained 9810 participants through 372 training programs on different themes, focusing on diverse stakeholders. The Academy has also conducted advance-researches, hosted seminars and workshops on various topics including Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR).

The meeting concluded with a fruitful discussion on potential collaborations and strategies to ensure the successful operation of the 2025 Training Calendar.

KPJA remains committed to provide cutting-edge training programs that empower legal professionals and contribute to the overall advancement of justice in the region.