KPK Bar council notifies successful candidates

KPK Bar Councils Friday notified the successful candidates of Hazara division for elections 2020-25 those were earlier suspended on the recounting request from Muhammad Ali advocate who was runner up with 3 vote difference

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :KPK Bar Councils Friday notified the successful candidates of Hazara division for elections 2020-25 those were earlier suspended on the recounting request from Muhammad Ali advocate who was runner up with 3 vote difference.

According to the details, for the two seats of Abbottabad 10 candidates have contested where the candidates Syed Shah Faisal secured 750 votes and Qazi Arshad bagged 718 votes and won the elections by the margin of three votes from the opponent Muhammad Ali advocate.

After notification of results from returning officer Haripur Muhammad Ali advocates challenged the results and requested for re-counting. On 85 ballot papers, the serial numbers were printed on the backside which has created doubts and was rejected by the returning officer.

KP Bar Council has called its members from Hazra division members at Peshawar for a meeting on Friday to discuss the situation and decide re-elections in Haripur or overall in the region.

After hearing of the objections, the KP Bar council declared runner up candidate Muhammad Ali advocate as the winner for the second seat of district Abbottabad.

KP Bar elections 2020-25 for 5 seats of Hazara division were held on 25th of November where two members from Abbottabad one each from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram were elected.

For KP Bar elections, lawyers from Abbottabad District Bar Association (ADBA), Haripur District Bar Association (HDBA), Mansehra District Bar Association (MDBA), Ghazi Bar Association and Battagaram Bar Association exercised their right to vote.

22 candidates have contested election for 5 seats of Hazara region, 10 lawyers have challenged each other for 2 seats of Abbottabad where Syed Shah Faisal and Muhammad Ali won the elections.

From Mansehra Muneer Hussain Lughmani won the elections, Hafiz Naseem Ahmed from Battagram and Ilyas advocate has won elections.