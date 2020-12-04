UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPK Bar Council Notifies Successful Candidates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:54 PM

KPK Bar council notifies successful candidates

KPK Bar Councils Friday notified the successful candidates of Hazara division for elections 2020-25 those were earlier suspended on the recounting request from Muhammad Ali advocate who was runner up with 3 vote difference

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :KPK Bar Councils Friday notified the successful candidates of Hazara division for elections 2020-25 those were earlier suspended on the recounting request from Muhammad Ali advocate who was runner up with 3 vote difference.

According to the details, for the two seats of Abbottabad 10 candidates have contested where the candidates Syed Shah Faisal secured 750 votes and Qazi Arshad bagged 718 votes and won the elections by the margin of three votes from the opponent Muhammad Ali advocate.

After notification of results from returning officer Haripur Muhammad Ali advocates challenged the results and requested for re-counting. On 85 ballot papers, the serial numbers were printed on the backside which has created doubts and was rejected by the returning officer.

KP Bar Council has called its members from Hazra division members at Peshawar for a meeting on Friday to discuss the situation and decide re-elections in Haripur or overall in the region.

After hearing of the objections, the KP Bar council declared runner up candidate Muhammad Ali advocate as the winner for the second seat of district Abbottabad.

KP Bar elections 2020-25 for 5 seats of Hazara division were held on 25th of November where two members from Abbottabad one each from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram were elected.

For KP Bar elections, lawyers from Abbottabad District Bar Association (ADBA), Haripur District Bar Association (HDBA), Mansehra District Bar Association (MDBA), Ghazi Bar Association and Battagaram Bar Association exercised their right to vote.

22 candidates have contested election for 5 seats of Hazara region, 10 lawyers have challenged each other for 2 seats of Abbottabad where Syed Shah Faisal and Muhammad Ali won the elections.

From Mansehra Muneer Hussain Lughmani won the elections, Hafiz Naseem Ahmed from Battagram and Ilyas advocate has won elections.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Vote Lawyers Mansehra Haripur Shah Faisal Ghazi Muhammad Ali November From

Recent Stories

7 more tested positive in Attock

2 minutes ago

'Agricultural productivity should be enhanced to e ..

2 minutes ago

Euro Falls Below 90 Rubles Due to Weakening Agains ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

2 hours ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.