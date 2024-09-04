Open Menu

KPK CM Gandapur's Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued In Weapons, Liquor Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:44 PM

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi orders police to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th , 2024) Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a liquor case.

The hearing of the weapons and liquor recovery case against Ali Amin Gandapur took place in the District and Sessions Court.

Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi passed the order.

The court rejected the request for an exemption from appearance on medical grounds by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

The court ordered the SHO of the Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur and present him in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court postponed the hearing on the pre-arrest bail application of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur until September 10 without any proceedings.

The hearing on Ali Amin Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application, filed under terrorism charges, was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

Raja Zahoor-ul-Hasan appeared in court on behalf of Ali Amin Gandapur and presented the Chief Minister’s medical certificate, saying that he was unable to appear in court due to poor health.

He mentioned that the Chief Minister was suffering from leg pain, and the doctor had advised him to rest for a week.

He also stated that there was a flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Chief Minister was on a visit to assess the situation.

The leg injury occurred due to a sudden slip during the visit, causing pain in the leg.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 21.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Flood Police Station Visit Doctor September From Court

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

31 minutes ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

1 hour ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

2 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

5 hours ago
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

14 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

19 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

19 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

23 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan