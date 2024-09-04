KPK CM Gandapur's Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Issued In Weapons, Liquor Case
Published September 04, 2024 | 01:44 PM
Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi orders police to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th , 2024) Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a liquor case.
The hearing of the weapons and liquor recovery case against Ali Amin Gandapur took place in the District and Sessions Court.
Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi passed the order.
The court rejected the request for an exemption from appearance on medical grounds by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.
The court ordered the SHO of the Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur and present him in court tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court postponed the hearing on the pre-arrest bail application of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur until September 10 without any proceedings.
The hearing on Ali Amin Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application, filed under terrorism charges, was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.
Raja Zahoor-ul-Hasan appeared in court on behalf of Ali Amin Gandapur and presented the Chief Minister’s medical certificate, saying that he was unable to appear in court due to poor health.
He mentioned that the Chief Minister was suffering from leg pain, and the doctor had advised him to rest for a week.
He also stated that there was a flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Chief Minister was on a visit to assess the situation.
The leg injury occurred due to a sudden slip during the visit, causing pain in the leg.
He requested the court to adjourn the hearing.
