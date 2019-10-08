UrduPoint.com
KPK CM Offers Job To Jobless Fazlur Rehman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

JUI-F Chief is starting long march against Islamabad while their protest was against Panama and rigging in five constituencies, says KPK CM.

Peshawar: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that if JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman is jobless his government may provide him a job.

According to media reports, KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was starting long march against Islamabad while their long march was against Panama and rigging in five Constituencies in general elections. “Maulana is launching long march for Islamabad while they did so against Panama and rigging in five constituencies,” said KPK CM Mahmood Khan. “You are talking about islam and PM Khan has done it before the United Nations while reciting Kalima,” he further stated.

Addressing Maulana Fazl, he said if he (Fazl) considered himself as ‘Masiha (heale) then he should serve the public and should fulfill his obligations.

“The government isn’t weak. But come and talk,” Mahmood Khan.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 27 as Azadi march day in Islamabad and has started preparation for the march. He has also asked clerics and religious speakers to motivate people on Friday prayers across the country to take part in his Azadi march. JUI-F has also support of two mainstream opposition parties including PML-N and PPP.

The political analysts believe that Maulana Fazl has also been provided huge funds for launching march. According to an analyst, Maulana Fazl was provided around one billion by the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif has asked his brother Shehbaz Sharif for support of Maulana on Azadi march.

