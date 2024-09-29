KPK CM’s March On Islamabad, Punjab Aims To Repeat May 9 Mayhem: Atta Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur had made his intention clear to create another May 9 like chaos in the country by announcing his plans to march on Islamabad and Punjab by force.
The minister, in a news statement, condemned the alleged remarks made by the KPK CM about use of force in the protests, calling it an admission of his own failure to govern the province effectively.
"The Chief Minister’s threat of firing bullets for a bloodshed is a clear manifestation that he is incapable of running the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. His threats to march on Islamabad and Punjab with force are nothing but an attempt to repeat the May 9."
He further criticized the KPK Chief Minister's transition from verbal abuse to hurling threats of violence, warning that this approach would only harm him, not anyone else.
"There is nothing democratic, political, or parliamentary about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government's statements, actions, or conduct," the minister added.
Tarar lamented that the provincial leadership of PTI had never focused on competing with the center and Punjab in areas such as education, healthcare, employment, or economic improvement.
He urged that if PTI wanted to bring about a revolution, it should focus on transforming these sectors for the betterment of the people.
"Corruption and incompetence have reached their peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The real competition should have been in providing relief to electricity consumers, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led governments has done in Islamabad and Punjab,” he said, adding it should have been about building hospitals and educational institutions to serve the people.
Tarar accused the PTI of trying to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a similar fashion it had attempted to sabotage President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan with its previous sit-ins in Islamabad in 2014.
He said the economic stabilization had perturbed the PTI, which had brought Pakistan to the brink of default.
The substantive drop in the inflation from 32 per cent to 9.6 per cent had literally irked them, he added.
“Violence, threats, and guns will not reduce inflation or unemployment,” he said, while regretting the sheer corruption in KPK during the last 11 years of the PTI tenure.
Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s firm stance in support of Palestinians and against Israel at the United Nations General Assembly had caused a real inconvenience to the “Israeli agents” in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zehri expresses sorrow over labourers brutal killing5 seconds ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demanded implementation of existing laws10 minutes ago
-
Thief break into house arrested, Valuables recovered10 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 proclaimed offenders in Lachi Tehsil10 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians plant trees at PHA Park20 minutes ago
-
Policy being formulated to regularize CBP employees up to Grade-VI20 minutes ago
-
Over 785 PSVs impounded due to lack of safety standard20 minutes ago
-
"The Carnivore" restaurant launched in Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Vehicle thief arrested, Stolen luxury vehicle recovered40 minutes ago
-
1 killed in cylinder blast at CNG station on M-9 Motorway40 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Kundi offer condolences on death of industrialist’s brother-in-law40 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on display of weapons on social media, seized illegal arms50 minutes ago